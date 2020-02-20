Kamal Haasan mourns death of three crew members who passed away on sets of his movie

Indian actor Kamal Haasan mourned the death of three assistant directors who passed away on the sets of movie Indian 2 after a crane fell on them.

Indian 2 is the remake of classic Hindi movie, which marks the reunion of veteran actor Kamal Haasan and filmmaker Shankar after nearly two decades.

As per the reports, a crane with heavy-duty lights crashed down on the technicians who were working there. Three people were killed while ten people were severely injured in the unfortunate accident.



The lead actor of the movie took to his Twitter handle to express his grief on the unfortunate mishap. Saddened by the accident, the 57-year-old actor wrote, “Although I have met and overcome several accidents, the mishap that happened today is brutal. I stand alone having lost three of my comrades. More than my pain, the anguish of their families will be several times more. I partake in their anguish as one among them. My deepest condolences to them.”

Sharing the details about the injured ones, he further stated, “I have spoken to the doctors there. The injured have been provided first aid and steps to provide appropriate treatment are being taken. Let the dawn bring us hope that these people will make a swift recovery.”

Lyca Productions, the bankrollers of the mega project also took to social media to confirm the news and offered their condolences. According to the tweet, the deceased were identified as Krishna (assistant director), Chandran (art assistant) and Madhu (production assistant).