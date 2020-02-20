Ishaan Khatter pranks his on-screen ladylove Ananya Panday in the most adorable way

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday are gearing up to share screen space in their upcoming film Khaali Peeli.

Though both the fresh debutants are taking baby steps in their careers, they are managing to turn heads whenever they step out together in public.

Lately the Khaali Peeli co-stars Ishaan and Ananya were spotted together at the screening of Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship.

The on-screen couple was seen sharing a delightful chemistry with each other.

While Ananya was seen posing for the paparazzi, Ishaan pulled his hoodie on his head and tried to scare Ananya with his spooky clowning. Ananya soon burst out in an uncontrollable laughter and asked Ishaan to stop goofing around.

The silly banter of Ishaan on Ananya depicts that the two have developed an exuberant bond.

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday will be seen together in Maqbool Khan’s directorial Khaali Peeli. The film is slated to be released on June 12, 2020.