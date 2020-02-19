Veteran Indian actress Kishori Ballal passes away

Veteran Indian actress Kishori Ballal, who was well known for her role of Kaveri Amma in Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan’s 2004 film Swades, passed away at the age of 82.



Kishori, who made her acting debut in 1960, died at a private hospital in Bengaluru due to age-related ailments.

She had worked in over 75 films throughout her career.

The Raees actor took to Instagram and shared a behind-the-scenes photo with the actress and wrote, “May her soul rest in peace. Kishori ‘Amma’ will be sorely missed.”

Khan went on to say, “Especially how she used to reprimand me for smoking. May Allah look after her.”

