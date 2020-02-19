Disha Patani shares experience of working with Salman Khan

Bollywood actress Disha Patani has shared her experience of working with superstar Salman Khan in her upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.



In an interview recently, the actress said Prabhudheva’s directorial Radhe was of a different genre. It’s been amazing, Disha said about working with Salman Khan.

When the Bharat actress was asked about collaborating with big stars, she said that as an actor she was extremely selfish, adding that she always made sure to love what she does even if she plays a small role in a film like Bharat.

Talking about her recently released Malang, she said it was completely different.

Salman Khan’s Radhe will hit the screens in May 2020 and the fans are eager to see Disha Patani with the Dabangg 3 actor.

Disha will also be seen in Baaghi 3 in a special song with Tiger Shroff.

On Wednesday, Disha took to Instagram and shared a photo with her Malang stars. She captioned it, "Lunch with my malangizz."







