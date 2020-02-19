Kangana Ranaut was threatened by Javed Akhtar, says sister Rangoli Chandel

Kangana Ranuat’s sister Rangoli Chandel has been a magnet when it comes to controversies in Bollywood, owing to her enormous digs at famed Bollywood actors.

Rangoli Chandel has now come forth with a statement claiming Javed Akhtar threatened her sister before she was asked to apologize from Hrithik Roshan. She even went on to affirm that filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt threw a slipper at Kangana.

Responding to a Twitter user who called out Javed Akhtar after he used the word ‘fascist’ for Narendra Modhi, Rangooli wrote: “Javed Akhtar ji called Kangana home and intimidated her threatened her to say sorry to Hrithik, Mahesh Bhatt threw chappal on her cos she refused to play a suicide bomber, they call PM Facist, chacha ji aap dono kya ho?”

Rangoli’s bash references the time when Kangana leveled allegations at Hrithik Roshan for leaving her devastated after their failed relationship. Hrithik refuted the allegations and took the matter to court.

Earlier Rangoli had jumped on Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar as well. Though the latter has always restrained from getting into any fight with Rangoli.