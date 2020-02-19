Alia Bhatt gets 'entertained' by recurrent rumours about her marriage with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have continuously been grabbing a spot in the news since the two started painting the town red with their romance.

Recently after speculation went rife about the lovebirds exchanging vows in December, the Raazi actor came forth to refute the buzz that has been making rounds on the internet.

Speaking to Zoom TV at the Filmfare Awards, the Gully Boy actor stated: “I am not sure which rumour is on currently. I feel like every three weeks there is a new wedding date or a rumour. I find it very entertaining; there is only entertainment that it offers to me."

Previously Alia's father and veteran actor Mahesh Bhatt had also countered the rumors regarding the couple's marriage plans. He asserted, "Well, of course, they’re in love. You don’t need to be a genius to get that! I love Ranbir… he’s a great guy. What they do to their relationship is something they’ll have to figure out. Whether it’s heading towards that port called ‘marriage’ — which is an institution that needs to be questioned in the second decade of the 21st century — is something for them to figure out…”

On the front work, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are set to come together on-screen for the first time in film Brahmastra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles and is reported to be released on May 1, 2020.