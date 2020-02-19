‘Tanhaji’ becomes Ajay Devgn’s highest grossing film

Recently released Bollywood film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has become Ajay Devgn’s highest grossing film to date.



Directed by Om Raut, the film features Ajay Devgan, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles.

Tanhaji has crossed INR 300 crore and was close to surpassing INR 350 crore worldwide. It has become the highest grossing film of Ajay defeating his film Golmaal Again which had collected INR 311 crore, Indian media reported.

The film hit the screens on January 9, 2020.

Ajay’s previous film Golmaal Again, released on October 20, 2017, had collected INR 311 crore worldwide and had become his highest grossing film back then.

Meanwhile, Ajay will next be seen in sports biopic Maidaan. He will also make special appearance in Rohit Shetty’s cop film Sooryavanshi featuring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.