Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone pose as Kapil and Romi Dev in new look from '83'

Bollywood’s most adored real-life couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are all set to share screens for the first time after getting hitched in the film 83.

The much-awaited first look of the movie has recently been unveiled and fans are stunned at how Ranveer and Deepika are fully absorbed in their respective characters.

Deepika, who will be essaying the role of Romi Dev, shared the first glimpse of the movie on her Instagram account. The Chhapaak actor penned down a heartwarming note as she put up the picture along with the caption: “To be able to play a small but significant part in a film that captures one of the most iconic moments in sporting history has been an absolute honour.”

As her father was a professional badminton player, Deepika herself has seen the endeavors a woman has to make being the wife of a sportsperson. She further added: “I’ve seen very closely the role a wife plays in the success of her husband’s professional and personal aspirations in my mother and 83 for me in many ways is an ode to every woman who puts her husband’s dream before her own."

In the picture, the endearing couple is seen sharing a smile, recreating the look of veteran cricketer Kapil Dev and wife Romi Dev to the perfection. Ranveer Singh is suited in Indian cricket blazer rocking the classic dense hair and moustache. While Deepika is clad in a turtleneck black top paired with a peach bottom, sporting a short bob cut.



Earlier Ranveer took to his Instagram handle to unveil the same picture. He labelled the picture as: “The Wind beneath my Wings ..The Heart of the [email protected] #DeepikaAsRomiDev.”

Director of the film Kabir Khan has also come forth with a statement regarding this project. He stated: “I have always thought of Deepika as a phenomenal actress and when I was thinking of casting for Romi Dev’s role, I could only think of Her. Romi has disarmingly charming and positive energy and Deepika has captured that with perfection. Her easy chemistry with Ranveer will also greatly help in portraying the relationship that Kapil Dev and Romi share. I’m delighted that Deepika has been such an integral part of our journey for '83.”



83 is slated to hit the theatres on April 10, 2020 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.