After Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan now gets linked to Tara Sutaria

Kartik Aaryan has recently been making it into the limelight owing to his sky-rocketing fame and dapper looks.

The Love Aaj Kal actor himself knows how to grab every inch of attention he made hearts flutter with his equations with Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday.

Recently, the Luka Chuppi actor was shooting for an ad with the Student of the Year 2 actor, Tara Sutaria and fans noticed Kartik being extra affectionate to Tara which has sparked some new speculations.

A source quoted by Deccan Chronicle revealed: “Kartik, who spends a lot of time posing for the paps when he is at shoots, didn’t do it this time around. He was spending a lot more time with his new heroine.”

This extra attention of Kartik towards Tara has led fans into believing there seems to be something brewing between them. Though Tara has already been painting the town red with actor Aadar Jain, but there is always a room for some hope.

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in the movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is slated to be released on July 31, 2020. While Tara Sutaria was last seen alongside Sidharth Malhotra in the movie Marjaavaan.