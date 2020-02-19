Taimur Ali Khan looks cute with Arhaan Khan in latest photo

Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora have shared a cute photo of their kids Taimur Ali Khan and Arhaan Khan on their respective Instagram handles and the adorable photo has won hearts on the internet.



The Good Newwz actor wrote heart emojis, “Tim tim with @iamarhaankhan”.

Malaika wrote, “My baby with Bebo’s baby #khanboys #Timtim.”



In the adorable photo, Taimur Ali Khan looks cute gazing at 16-year-old Arhaan and showing off his million dollar smile.

The boys' photo has garnered thousands of hearts shortly after the two actors shared it on photo-video sharing platform.