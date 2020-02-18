Kareena Kapoor clocks in two decades in Bollywood, reflects on her glorious acting stint

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor has clocked in two decades in the Hindi film industry today, her acting stint featuring numerous successful hits.

The 39-year-old star who debuted in 2000 with JP Dutta’s Refugee, said that the reason behind her longevity in films is her loyal fan-base.

Reflecting on her career so far, Kareena said, "It’s been very fulfilling and I’m happy that I can now do the work that I’ve wanted to. I want to, obviously, continue working all my life because it’s difficult as people say that actresses have a shelf-life."

The Good Newwz actor told PTI, “After two decades, getting married and having a child, it’s great to see the kind of love and support fans have given me. It’s the reason for my longevity. My audiences have always supported me and that is why I’m here even today.”

Talking about her husband Saif Ali Khan, Kareena added, “He never asks me what films I’m doing but he has always been there for me. We discuss his work a lot, but he never really asked me which film I’m doing. He only asks me when will I be home because he wants to spend time with me, but otherwise there’s no such filter.”