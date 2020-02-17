Working on script of ‘Mr India’, confirms Ali Abbas Zafar

Bollywood writer and director Ali Abbas Zafar has confirmed the media reports about remake of the 1987 hit film Mr India.



Earlier there were rumours that Mr India 2 was on the cards.

The film director shared the big news with fans on Twitter. He said, “Excited to partner with @ZeeStudios_ for an epic trilogy #MrIndia!”

He added, “It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character loved by everyone.”

Ali Abbas Zafar, however, dismissed rumours that Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh will collaborate for Mr India 2.

He said, “Currently, working on the script, no actor has been locked till now. Once we lock the first draft of the script, casting begins!”.

Originally Mr India, featuring Anil Kapoor and Sridevi, had hit the screens in May 1987.