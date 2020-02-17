Kartik Aaryan hints at being in a relationship with THIS cryptic statement: Find out

Kartik Aaryan has come forth hinting that he might be in a relationship with a statement that has crushed the hopes of all the girls out there.

In a chat show, when Kartik was asked what according to him is the best thing about being single, the Love Aaj Kal actor said, he wouldn’t know, indicating that he might be involved with someone.

The Luka Chuppi actor responding to the question regarding the best thing about being single said, “I wouldn’t know that."

Kartik appeared on the chat show with rumoured girlfriend Sara Ali Khan where the two were promoting their film Love Aaj Kal.

When Sara was asked the same question, she said, “You get to focus on yourself.”

Sara and Kartik have been rumoured to be dating each other during the shoot of Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal.

However, according to sources, the two have now parted ways.