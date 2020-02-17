Here's when Irrfan Khan's 'Angrezi Medium' will hit the screens

Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium has recently gotten a new release date.



According to Indian media reports, the film, marking Irrfan’s comeback on the silver screen post his cancer diagnosis, will now see the light of day a week earlier than it was supposed to release.

This decision by the makers came after the movie’s trailer left the audience speechless and emotional beyond words.

Taking to social media, filmmaker Karan Johar announced that he has swapped the release of his movie Gunjan Saxena with Dinesh Vijan’s Angrezi Medium.

He wrote, "Friendships in the fraternity are rare but when they exist ...they are empowering! Dinoo and I have have made an exchange of dates! ANGREZI MEDIUM will come a week earlier on the GUNJAN SAXENA date 13th of March.2020 and GUNJAN SAXENA takes the ROOHI AFZA date 24th April 2020."

Angrezi Medium is the sequel of blockbuster hit Hindi Medium, starring Pakistani actress Saba Qamar, and Irrfan Khan in lead roles.