Salman Khan thinks 'stupid' Filmfare Awards are for 'those without confidence'

Filmfare Awards held recently ended up receiving quite a lot of criticism for not acknowledging the deserving nominees and handing out accolades to the undeserving ones.

The outrage of fans to the discrimination of the awards led to an old video of Salman Khan coming to the surface that fit well in present circumstances.

In the old video, the Radhe actor could be seen condemning the idea of Filmfare awards as a whole. He said: "I think the people who don't have confidence in themselves want awards. I won't go up and pick Filmfare or any stupid award. National Award mile toh that's prestigious. That I'll go and pick."

Labelling the award show as ‘stupid’, the 54-year-old actor further stated: “Magazine that is running on our strength. Ke aapke interview pe aur stars ke interview pe jo magazine chal rahi hai wohi aapko bulate hai aur bolte hai ki they're going to give you an award. You come and perform. Then they send it to Pan Parag and Manikchand and we are like idiots…suit-boot pehen ke baithe hai aur award le rahe hai. It is like tomorrow my driver, spotboy and my make-up man will say that baba aaj hum aapko award dete hai. That's stupid."

The 54-year-old actor had come with a statement countering the awards earlier as well. He stated, “I don't mind being nominated with Aamir and Salman Khan if the money is given to Being Human Trust. Why should we actors, who are friends, compete, and get nothing in return? Aapki TRP badh jati hai, but humein kya milta hai?"

The viral video has been getting different kind of responses from the netizens. Some hailed Salman Khan for his dauntless statement while some are pointing a finger at the Bollywood celebrity for attending these awards for the sake of money.