Kareena Kapoor unveils her inner model on the runway

Kareena Kapoor is an icon, a name synonymous with elegance and glam. The star recently admitted that she loves walking on the runway, and feels like a ‘hidden model’.

During an appearance at the grand finale for Fashion Week, Kareena became a show stopper, mesmerizing the world with her aura. She rocked the event with the most elegant of dresses. It accentuated her décolletage with a plunging neckline and her dress was engulfed in bright green shimmers.



Kareena admitted, "I love walking the ramp. May be I'm a hidden model. I get to meet such beautiful designers, wear their clothes, feel so special. I like it and I enjoy working with all of them.”

She was quoted as saying, "I'm wearing Amit for the first time and also one of my favourite colours. He has designed the outfit specifically for me and I feel very alive and sexy tonight. The only one missing from the crowd is my husband. He should have come because I'm feeling fabulous.”