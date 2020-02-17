Vicky Kaushal reveals what his dream date night looks like

Vicky Kaushal always makes fans go weak in the knees with his dazzling looks and phenomenal acting skills.

Recently, the Masaan actor unveiled his idea of a perfect date and fans are absolutely loving the idea of his ideal date night.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Vicky stated: “When it comes to date night, I prefer a very casual set up. Probably a long drive, good music...music that she prefers, get some food along, park your car by the road, open up your car and eat the packed food. That's my kind of date, where it is just you, her and nature. Yeah that's what I prefer.”

Speaking of his ideal outfit for the night, he further said: “But when it comes to fashion..It's just going to be casual I feel."

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Bhoot: The Haunted Ship. The movie is slated to hit theaters on February 21, 2020.