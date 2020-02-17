Saif Ali Khan shares his thoughts on subtlety within cinema

Saif Ali Khan recently shared his personal thoughts on cinema and how subtlety effects the acting process. The star spoke at length during his interview, revealing his own personal take on subtlety within cinema, and revealed the ‘art’ it involves.

During his conversation with Hindustan Times, Saif was asked to comment on cinema and how ‘subtlety’ plays a role in beautifying a role.

Saif revealed that the process of attempting to look ‘effortless’, is an invitation for stress. Something just waiting to happen.

He believes that for something to look ‘easy’ and effortless, it requires an extensive amount of work and is not in any way an ‘easy’ endeavor.

He was quoted saying, “It’s not easy to be easy. It needs control to look effortless.”

Sharing his suspicions on the topic, Saif revealed, “I suspect that our audiences like a bit of louder stuff before they call it acting.”

“So, it’s difficult to be subtle. Chef (2017) didn’t do well; I believe it had a subtle performance by me. I worked so hard,” he added.

The actor concluded by saying, “But, may be audience believed that in this kind of a film, we aren’t really acting.”