Saif Ali Khan opens up on rom-coms and being a 'trendsetter' for the genre

Saif Ali Khan can be dubbed as one of the most bankable actors, Bollywood has to offer in the current day and age. He recently sat down for a candid interview, sharing his views on acting and how it varies from one genre to another.

During a conversation with Hindustan Times, Saif was asked to comment on film genres and being dubbed a ‘trendsetter’ by the media.

Saif began by stating, “I remember talking to Adi (Aditya Chopra; filmmaker) about that. He introduced the genre in India. I was part of the wave. At that time, multiplexes were coming up, so we changed the kind of films we made.”

“From Amitabh Bachchan’s angry young man films to the movies that were made when Khans came in, to witnessing films like Hum Tum (2004) and Salaam Namaste (2005)... I’ve been involved in these changes," the star confirmed.

Saif shared his thoughts on pulling off romantic comedies and whether or not they are relatively easier to pull off, when compared to other genres of films.

Saif chimed in, revealing, “They’re breezy! The crisis happens when something isn’t making you happy. They can be really funny also.”

He concluded by stating, “So, as an actor, it’s both easy and difficult to pull them off. But, it doesn’t come naturally to everyone. I do enjoy romcoms; people enjoy watching them.”