Chunky Panday reveals his thoughts on Ananya Panday's Filmfare win

Chunky Panday tugged at the heart strings of fans when he showcased his admiration for his daughter Ananya. The doting father revealed his thoughts having a Filmfare “finally come to my house," through the hard work of his daughter Ananya Panday.

Speaking in regards to Ananya’s win, Chucky sat down with Spotboye for an interview where he candidly revealed his elation and excitement towards the news.

He stated, “In 34 years of my career, I have had 4 nominations for films like Tezaab, Aankhen, Housefull and Apna Sapna Money Money but I’ve never won a Filmfare award.”

“So when Ananya was nominated I was overjoyed. And last night, when she won it, I literally started crying. I had tears in my eyes because I just couldn’t believe it. Obviously she deserved it,” he added.

“I saw a little clip of Bhavna just hugging Ananya and giving her a solid kiss. She was also too excited. You know I have never won that award." Chunky explained.



The doting father revealed that his daughter had been preparing for this win since childhood.

He took a trip down memory lane, revealing,"May daughter, she had been practicing it since she was young. She used to go in front of the mirror and practice that she’s won the Filmfare. And now, the award has finally come to my house.”



