Filmfare 2020: Ayushmann Khurrana pens down emotional tribute over win

Ayushmann Khurrana tugged at the heart strings of fans with an emotional tribute on Instagram, after bagging a Filmfare award this year. The ceremony aimed to honour some of Bollywood’s best and brightest for their achievements in the field of cinema.

Lifting the trophy in all its glory, Ayushmann penned down a heartfelt note, thanking critics, fans and family for their unconditional love during his career in Bollywood.

He posted a picture of his back towards the camera, gazing deeply into the trophy in his hand. The star wrote, "When I wrapped up Article 15 I had posted a caption on my social media platforms stating that I just wrapped up the most important film of 2019. And Jitesh Pillai had asked me don’t you think you’re being too pompous. Then I edited it and changed it into ‘one of the best’. But tonight at this moment I stand corrected and validated.”

“Thanks for your unconditional love Jitesh. Article 15 also won the best film in critics tonight. Thank you Anubhav sir, your new 2.0 version is that of legend. Kisi ne nahi socha tha ki main uniform mein achcha lagoonga (No one thought I’d look even remotely attractive in a uniform). Aapki vision ko salaam (Hats off to your vision). Film ke co writer Gaurav Solanki ke lekhan ko salaam (Hats off to co-writer Gaurav Solanki). Bharat ke sanvidhaan ko salaam (Hats off to the Indian Constitution). Hindustan ki badalti awaam ko salaam (Hats off to the evolving audience of India).”

Check out his post below:



