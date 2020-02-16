Priyanka Chopra shakes a leg with papa Jonas as he rings in birthday

Priyanka Chopra is filled to the top with love for her in-laws and her latest circulating video with Nick Jonas’s father Kevin is proof of just that.

The Quantico actor turned to her Instagram and shared photos with her father-in-law along with an endearing note that reflected her relationship with her husband’s family.

The actor on her Instagram Story shared an adorable Boomerang of the two shaking a leg.

Priyanka, dressed in a yellow ethnic dress alongside Kevin in a white traditional kurta, wrote: “Happy Birthday @papajonas Thank you for always being the life of the party. Love you, always.”

On the other hand, Nick also turned to his Instagram Story to wish his father on his birthday with a monochrome shot of him getting surprised with a cake.









