Sara Ali Khan's response to Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan's jibe at 'Love Aaj Kal'

After the release of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s much-anticipated Love Aaj Kal, the latter has decided to have some fun with the ultimate class-clown of Bollywood: Ranveer Singh.

Turning to Instagram, the 28-year-old heartthrob poked fun at his recent release by reenacting the endearing poster of the Imitaz Ali-directorial with the Gully Boy star, leaving fans in fits of laughter.

The re-created poster shows Ranveer lying atop Kartik in place of Sara with the title of the film placed at the center top with a tiny “2030” added right next to it.

Kartik added the caption: “Announcing #LoveAajKal 2030. With @ranveersingh. #RanTik.”

The 24-year-old Kedarnath actor was quick to respond to the joke as she dropped a comment saying: “That was a quick replacement.”



On the other hand, the recently-released film got a big opening on Valentine’s Day, racking up Rs 12.40 crore at the box office on day one.