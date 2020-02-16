close
Sun Feb 16, 2020
Sara Ali Khan's response to Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan's jibe at 'Love Aaj Kal'

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sun, Feb 16, 2020
After the release of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s 'Love Aaj Kal' the latter is having some fun with Ranveer Singh

After the release of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s much-anticipated Love Aaj Kal, the latter has decided to have some fun with the ultimate class-clown of Bollywood: Ranveer Singh.

Turning to Instagram, the 28-year-old heartthrob poked fun at his recent release by reenacting the endearing poster of the Imitaz Ali-directorial with the Gully Boy star, leaving fans in fits of laughter.

The re-created poster shows Ranveer lying atop Kartik in place of Sara with the title of the film placed at the center top with a tiny “2030” added right next to it.

Kartik added the caption: “Announcing #LoveAajKal 2030. With @ranveersingh. #RanTik.”

The 24-year-old Kedarnath actor was quick to respond to the joke as she dropped a comment saying: “That was a quick replacement.”

On the other hand, the recently-released film got a big opening on Valentine’s Day, racking up Rs 12.40 crore at the box office on day one. 

