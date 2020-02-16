Sara Ali Khan's response to Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan's jibe at 'Love Aaj Kal'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
After the release of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s much-anticipated Love Aaj Kal, the latter has decided to have some fun with the ultimate class-clown of Bollywood: Ranveer Singh.
Turning to Instagram, the 28-year-old heartthrob poked fun at his recent release by reenacting the endearing poster of the Imitaz Ali-directorial with the Gully Boy star, leaving fans in fits of laughter.
The re-created poster shows Ranveer lying atop Kartik in place of Sara with the title of the film placed at the center top with a tiny “2030” added right next to it.
Kartik added the caption: “Announcing #LoveAajKal 2030. With @ranveersingh. #RanTik.”
The 24-year-old Kedarnath actor was quick to respond to the joke as she dropped a comment saying: “That was a quick replacement.”
On the other hand, the recently-released film got a big opening on Valentine’s Day, racking up Rs 12.40 crore at the box office on day one.
After the release of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s much-anticipated Love Aaj Kal, the latter has decided to have some fun with the ultimate class-clown of Bollywood: Ranveer Singh.
Turning to Instagram, the 28-year-old heartthrob poked fun at his recent release by reenacting the endearing poster of the Imitaz Ali-directorial with the Gully Boy star, leaving fans in fits of laughter.
The re-created poster shows Ranveer lying atop Kartik in place of Sara with the title of the film placed at the center top with a tiny “2030” added right next to it.
Kartik added the caption: “Announcing #LoveAajKal 2030. With @ranveersingh. #RanTik.”
The 24-year-old Kedarnath actor was quick to respond to the joke as she dropped a comment saying: “That was a quick replacement.”
On the other hand, the recently-released film got a big opening on Valentine’s Day, racking up Rs 12.40 crore at the box office on day one.