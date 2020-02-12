From 'Sartik' to 'Karara': hilarious couple names for Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan

The internet has been abuzz with Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s sizzling chemistry as the promotion for their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal is in full swing.

While the two were reportedly dating earlier but are no more in a relationship, fans cannot help ship the two owing to their endearing chemistry, and are now on a mission to find the perfect couple name for the duo.

Sara and Kartik have been called ‘Sartik’ before but the creativity of netizens is now skyrocketing and entering the bounds of pure hilarity.

Unveiling these hysterical names Sara said, “I have heard of Kara,” while Kartik also shared some other humorous names created by the fans: “I have also heard of Karara and also of Sarkar, It is very good. There are so many different names being made."

Meanwhile, Sara was gratified on the response the pair has been getting before the release of their first film together. “It is unusual that people are talking much about a pairing before the release and I think that it will also be good for the film."

Imtiaz Ali’s directorial Love Aaj Kal is all set to hit the theatres this week on February 14, 2020. The film also stars Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in lead roles alongside Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan.