Laura Dern shows Hollywood how to be responsibly fashionable with decades-old dress

Hollywood superstar Laura Dern won not just the Academy Award on Sunday but also the hearts of people with her sartorial choice.

The 53-year-old Big Little Lies actor arrived at the Oscars Vanity Fair after-party giving the world and her fellow industry insiders a lesson on how to stay environmentally conscious as she donned a dress that she had worn twice earlier.

The Marriage Story actor was a sight to behold in her black figure-hugging cut out dress that she put on for the third time, taking forward the mantle in terms of responsible fashion and recycling.

The Armani Privé gown was first debuted back in 1995, and despite being over two decades old, the outfit still stood out amongst the newfangled sartorial articles that surrounded her.

Earlier during the award show, on Hollywood’s biggest night, Dern bagged the Oscar for the Best Supporting Actress for her role in Marriage Story.







