Blake Lively's post-motherhood workout routine involves her three daughters

Blake Lively is not just a knockout on the silver screens but the Hollywood big shot sure knows how to snag away the ‘best mom award’ as well.

After welcoming her third daughter with husband and actor Ryan Reynolds, along with her latest offering The Rhythm Section just a while later, the 32-year-old star shed light on how she spends her life away from cameras.

“I woke up at 5 am, but mostly because I was doing momma duty with my girls,” she said in an interview with Vanity Fair’s YouTube channel.

“Have breakfast with them, hang out with them, work out with them. Cause I didn't want to to wake up any earlier. I'm not Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. I had to just get some sleep,” she added.

“So I would actually wake up and work out with my girls,” she said, adding: “So I would sort of use them as weights. Instead of wearing a weight vest, I got to wear my children.”

She further revealed that following her workout session with her little girls, she would be off to work and would return home at 9pm to put her daughters to sleep by singing to them.

“Usually I'd fall asleep in there. Almost every single night I'd fall asleep in there. And then my husband [Ryan Reynolds] would usually come in and be like, ‘Hey, you're safe now. You can come to bed’,” she said.

Blake and Ryan welcomed another addition into their family in October last year who joined their eldest two James and Inez.