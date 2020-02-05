Kartik Aaryan lifts Sara Ali Khan in his arms, video goes viral

Sara Ali Khan has been sparking romance rumours with Kartik Aaryan and with their movie coming out now, the two have been giving their fans enough sightings together.



Recently, Sara and Kartik were seen promoting their film Love Aaj Kal in Ahmedabad, where they were grooving to the song Haan Mai Galat in front of a roaring crowd.

Kartik took to Instagram to share a video with his fans, wherein he can be seen dancing alongside Sara.

What caught the attention of the fans was how unexpectedly Kartik lifts Sara in his arms and takes her by surprise, towards the end of the video.

Kartik wrote, "#SarTik in #Ahmedabad kem Cho #LoveAajKal #14thFeb."

Check out the video here







