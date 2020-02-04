Gujranwala: Rickshaw driver allegedly rapes six-year-old going home after school

GUJRANWALA: A rickshaw driver who allegedly raped a six-year-old girl he was hired to pick and drop from school in Tatle Ali was arrested, police said Monday.

Police added that the alleged child molester confessed to raping the six-year-old.

In a separate incident, a man selling baby chicks on a cycle tried to rape a 14-year-old girl at her home in Santpura after breaking in but was caught red-handed, police said. Neighbours caught the man red-handed and handed him over to police after the teenage girl cried for help, they added.

Both cases are being investigated separately, police said.