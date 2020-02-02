‘Munna Bhai 3’ on the cards says Vidhu Vinod Chopra

MUMBAI: Bollywood filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra has said that he wanted to make a comedy film and would focus on another Munna Bhai movie, the third installment of the franchise.



In an interview, film producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra said: “I want to make some fun films. I want to make Munna Bhai”.

To a question, Vinod said Munna Bhai 3 will bring the same cast. “Yes, the film will be with Sanjay Dutt, hopefully all cast will be there.”

The filmmaker did not mention the precise date of the film, however, he said he was going to work on it from 10 February but does not have any idea about when it will be made.

It may be noted here that the Munna Bhai franchise comprises hit films like Munna Bhai MBBS, released in December 2003 and Lage Raho Munna Bhai that hit the screens in September 2006.

Both films were directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starred Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi in them.