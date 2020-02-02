Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff spotted together on lunch

Tiger Shroff and his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani were spotted together outside a restaurant in Mumbai.



The photos duo are circulating on the internet. The Baaghi 3 actor and Disha made their stylish appearance as they were papped by the paparazzi outside a restaurant.

According to Indian media Bollywood lovebirds stepped out for a lunch date. They were snapped outside their favourite restaurant in Mumbai.

Tiger could be seen sporting a T-shirt and blue denim while his rumoured girlfriend looked elegant in pink formal wear.

Recently, Disha, who is on the promotional spree of her upcoming film Malang, shared her thoughts about love saying it was very important and also a driving force.

About her relationship, Disha said the only time she felt like a girl was when she was in a relationship. “I'm looking for someone, who makes me feel like a girl”, the actress added.

Disha and Tiger are rumoured to be dating, however, the celebrity couple has always denied such speculations.