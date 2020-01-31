Hira Mani all smiles in adorable family photos

Acclaimed Pakistani actress Hira Mani, who was last seen in Mere Paas Tum Ho, has shared some adorable photos with sons Muzammil and Ibrahim.



The actress's adorable family photos are winning the hearts on social media.

Hira shared some dazzling photos with her sons on the photo-video sharing platform and captioned it, “Happy Friday”, tagging her elder son Muzammil.

Earlier, Hira’s husband Salman Sheikh, commonly known as Mani, shared the sweet photo on Instagram and wrote, “Photo studio jaa kay Family Pic khichwanay ka riwaaj abb khatam houta jaa reha hai...(The tradition of getting a family picture at Photo studio is ending because mobile camera has made everyone a profession photographer).”



In the photo, Hira Mani, Salman and their sons donning casual outfits, could be seen smiling for the camera.



The couple shares two sons, 11-year-old Muzammil and 7-year-old Ibrahim.