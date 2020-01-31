close
Fri Jan 31, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 31, 2020
Meera claims she rejected marriage proposal of this Bollywood star

Pakistani star Meera has revealed that she had refused Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi’s marriage proposal.

In an interview recently, Meera claimed, “Emraan Hashmi had proposed me but I had refused his proposal due to my family.”

She further revealed that filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt had also advised her for getting married to actor Ashmit Patel. “I belong to a Syed family and he is a Hindu, therefore, I did not marry him,” Meera further said.

It may be noted here that Meera had worked with Ashmit Patel in Mahesh Bhatt’s film Nazar   in 2005.

Meera’s other Bollywood flicks include Kasak and 5 Ghantey Mien 5 Crore.

