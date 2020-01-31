Meera claims she rejected marriage proposal of this Bollywood star

Pakistani star Meera has revealed that she had refused Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi’s marriage proposal.



In an interview recently, Meera claimed, “Emraan Hashmi had proposed me but I had refused his proposal due to my family.”

She further revealed that filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt had also advised her for getting married to actor Ashmit Patel. “I belong to a Syed family and he is a Hindu, therefore, I did not marry him,” Meera further said.

It may be noted here that Meera had worked with Ashmit Patel in Mahesh Bhatt’s film Nazar in 2005.

Meera’s other Bollywood flicks include Kasak and 5 Ghantey Mien 5 Crore.