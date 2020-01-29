Iqra Aziz pens down emotional note for Yasir Hussain

Pakistan starlet Iqra Aziz has penned down an emotional and romantic note for husband Yasir Hussain.



Iqra took to Instagram and shared some PDA-filled endearing photos with Yasir and wrote, “I want you to be with me, when i’m working, when i’m not, when i’m lazy, when i’m happy, when i’m sad, when i’m emotional, when i feel maybe i’m not worth it, basically i always want you to be with me to remind me how lucky and blessed i am with what Allah has given me.”

Yasir was quick to drop a lovable comment on wifey’s endearing post.



The Ranjha Ranjha Kardi actress shared another PDA-filled post with Punjabi song lyric’s caption, “Bin tere din mera naiyo lanngna, Ja Aj ton main teri, tu mera (Without you my day can’t pass, from today, I am yours and you are mine.”

The celebrity couple has been the talk of the town since Yasir publicly proposed Iqra last year.



Yasir and Iqra tied the knot on December 28, 2019 and later enjoyed their honeymoon in Sri Lanka.