Janhvi Kapoor gets back together with ex-boyfriend Shikar Pahariya?

Bollywood starlet Janhvi Kapoor has left fans in a frenzy after she was recently spotted cozying up to her ex-beau.

The 22-year-old Dhadak actor gave birth to relationship rumours after photos of her getting intimate with her rumoured past paramour Shikar Pahariya, started making rounds on the internet.

Her latest outing with the grandson of former Union minister Sushil Kumar Shinde has B-Town talking.

She turned to her Instagram recently posting pictures of herself with Pahariya where the two can be seen enjoying dinner together at a dhaba in front of a table full of desi dishes.

Earlier, the actor had sparked romance rumours with her Dhadak costar Ishaan Khatter.