Rhea Chakraborty refuses to confirm relationship with rumoured beau Sushant Singh

Rhea Chakraborty and her rumoured beau Sushant Singh Rajput recently made headlines for making their relationship public after the former shared some PDA-filled adorable photos on her Instagram handle.



However, in an interview with Indian media, Rhea has dismissed reports about it.

Rhea, recently, shared an endearing post on her Instagram handle on Sushant’s birthday leaving the fans in awe who started thinking the duo has made their relationship public.

The Jalebi actress took to Instagram and shared some PDA-filled photos on Sushant’s birthday with a romantic caption.

She wrote, “Happy birthday to the most beautiful” supermassive black hole “ that is known to mankind ! Shine on you crazy diamond @sushantsinghrajput”.

The actress also called Sushant the “boy with a golden heart”



The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor, while acknowledging Rhea’s post dropped a lovable comment, “Thank youuuuuuu my Rockstarrrr”.

In interview with Indian media, Rhea said, “Sushant and I have been very good friends for many years and I am fond of working towards our shared goals. If there is anything else between us or not, I don’t want to disclose at this moment.”

Before Rhea, Sushant had dated Ankita Lokhande for six years. They called it quits in 2016.