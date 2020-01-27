Disha Patani terms Angelina Jolie her biggest inspiration for 'Malang' role

Disha Patani recently candidly revealed her biggest inspirations during the shoot for Malang.

In the film, Disha plays the role of a grey character and she admitted to have thoroughly enjoyed the process of shooting this Mohit Suri-directional.

During an interview with PTI, Disha revealed, "It was a very exciting role and within five minutes into narration I said yes to it. Because very rarely girls get the opportunity to play grey characters, when I got it, I grabbed it. I love villains. I loved being a baddie."

"Angelina Jolie is my most favourite in this space. I look up to her. She is the best baddie in the world, she is the sexiest baddie in the world. I picked up a few things (from her films)," Disha told in an interview.

The star believes that the most important aspect in the film industry is the actor’s comfort with their co-star.

"I am a director's actor and I am completely dependent on them for telling me what to do because they know the script well. I have been very fortunate to work with these great directors... I am blessed to work with directors, who are good actors," she added.