Video: Vicky Kaushal enjoys night cricket with friends amid romance rumours with Katrina Kaif

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal enjoyed night cricket with childhood friends in the same area where he grew up and shared a video of it on Instagram.



The Raazi actor took to Instagram and shared a video of him playing cricket.

He wrote, “Night cricket ritual with all my childhood friends in the society I grew up in.”

The actor further says “This day, every year, since the past almost 20 years. Now everyone’s gone their own way but this is that one night in the year when we all get together. No whatsapp groups, no calls, no coordination... we just meet and play, all night.”

The video has garnered thousands of hearts on photo-video sharing platform.

Recently, Vicky Kaushal has made headlines for his alleged relationship with Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif.

The celebrity couple has not yet confirmed their romance publically, however, they have been spotted together at many occasion.