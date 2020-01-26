Karan Johar's gratitude towards his Padma Shri Award warmed the hearts of fans all around

Karan Johar was recently nominated for the Padma Shri Award and his reaction won the hearts of fans. The filmmaker’s humbleness and calm demeanor was the epitome of class.

Karan Johar took to Instagram with happiness and expressed his gratitude to all those who made it possible, but what tugged at fans' heart strings was his humble wish of praying for his father’s presence on this momentous occasion.

The 2020 Padma Shri honors was award to almost 118 personalities and is considered one of the highest civilian awards within India.

Karan Johar received his award in the field of the performing arts. His contributions to the Indian cinema industry is tremendous, to name a few of his biggest hits would prove to become an understated list.

In his Instagram post, Karan wrote about feeling at a loss for words and a sense of overwhelming emotions.







