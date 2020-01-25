close
Sat Jan 25, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
January 25, 2020

Zareen Khan fan girls over Sara Ali Khan, calls her 'bindaas'

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sat, Jan 25, 2020
Zareen Khan expressed her love for newbie Sara Ali Khan as she called her 'bindaas'

Zareen Khan expressed her love for newbie Sara Ali Khan as she called her “bindaas [cool]” and also wished to go on long drives as she seems natural and has no filters when she talks.

Reported by IANS, the 32-year-old actor revealed, “Honestly, there are many but I would want to go with Sara Ali Khan on a long drive. I find her fun-loving because of the way she talks.”

While complimenting the warm and genuine nature of Sara, Zareen added, “She is very much bindass and to some extent, I find her like me because she does not have any filter while talking. She speaks whatever is in her heart and mind."

"So, I think her or Ranveer Singh because he is always energetic and there will be no dull moment with him,” the Hate Story 3 actor further added.

On the front work Zareen Khan’s Tum Bhi Akelay Hum Bhi Akelay will be hitting cinemas on Valentine’s Day giving some competition to Sara Ali Khan’s Love Aaj Kal which will be released on the same day.  

