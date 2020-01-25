Shraddha Kapoor candidly reveals her feelings for Varun Dhawan

Shraddha Kapoor has become one of Bollywood's most beloved stars, and ever since the release of her film, Street Dancer 3D, the star has been basking in the forefront of her success.

According to a report by IANS, Shraddha Kapoor, reiterates one of her earliest memories of her Street Dancer 3D co-star Varun Dhawan. She stated, “Varun and I were in rival schools. When you’re growing up, if you’re in one school and your friend is in another school, your conversations are mostly about how your school is better than theirs. This has happened throughout our childhood.”

She further went onto say, “Varun has a very special place in my life and in my heart. I’ve grown up knowing him. When you’re working with someone you’ve a special bond with, it becomes a very special experience. He has been the same person and that’s one of the most amazing qualities that he has. He’s so down-to-earth and is very approachable.”

In regards to her thoughts on Varun as a person, Shraddha Kapoor candidly admitted, “He’s a people’s person and it comes very naturally to him. He has maintained that quality. Everybody loves him. He’s got a spark which makes the masses feel that he belongs to them. It’s so amazing to watch him on the big screen.”