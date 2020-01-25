Kiara Advani gives her take on the 'romanticization' of Kabir Singh's flawed character

The cast of the highly contentious Bollywood film Kabir Singh still faces flak over its misogynistic and sexist portrayal of characters.

Recently the female lead of the film, Kiara Advani was questioned about her views on the character of Kabir Singh. Though the actor has always kept her lips sealed on this matter, she now decided to finally break her silence.

"He was a flawed person with lots of issues. Plus, for me, it is purely a film and a fictional account. More than anything, it’s just a story between two people,” the 27-year-old actor was quoted by DNA India.

While throwing light on the reason behind the success of the film despite of the controversies, Kiara stated: “In hindsight, I also feel that the film was eventually loved so much because we got immersed in it while watching, and since everyone got so much into it, we turned them (the characters) into mortal beings and debated on it as if they existed. But at the end of the day, they are just two characters with their journey."

On the work front, Kiara is gearing up for her upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which is to be released later this year.