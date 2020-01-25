Ayushmann Khurrana dubs himself to be 'a socially aware citizen'

Ayushmann Khurrana is considered an agent and lover of change when it comes to curating interesting stories for the silver screen.

The multi-talented actor has dug into the heart of society with his work, effecting it from the grass root levels. From entertainment based endeavors like films based on Article 15 and the atrocities inflicted upon different caste members, to films urging an acceptance towards homosexuality.

The actor has brought with him a whirlwind of change within the Indian entertainment industry. Currently, the star is busy with his upcoming film, Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan. The film focuses upon the importance of accepting homosexuality within families and its significance.

During a conversation with the Times of India, he stated, "I would always aspire to do subjects which are socially relevant which would create a stir or usher some kind of discussion.”

He also went onto add, "I am a socially aware citizen. I have done street theater where we have touched upon many socially relevant issues and the kind of cinema I am doing is an extension of my theater days."

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most dedicated actors in today’s industry. Recently, he partook in a photo shoot where he held the Indian flag, alongside the LGBTQ+ community flag. The actor believes that this action strongly reflects the country’s community centered nature. He stated, "It shows India in a progressive stance when it comes to homosexuality and LGBTQ+ community and we are proud to be Indians. It passed the law against section 377 and we can't be more proud."