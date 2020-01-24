Ashwiny Tiwari Iyer spills the beans on her own personal 'Panga'

Ashwiny Tiwari Iyer has been a buzz due to her directional, Panga. After the release of the film, the filmmaker sat down for an interview, spilling the beans on her own personal pangas.

The film reiterates the story of a middle class mother who is a forgotten Kabaddi player. Her inner desire to give new meaning to her life grapples a hold of her and propels her to choose a comeback despite the challenges she suspects will ensue.

During an interview with the Times of India, Ashwiny Tiwari Iyer was asked if she has ever had her own personal panga. The filmmaker obliged the interviewer with a hilarious account.

Taking a walk down memory lane, Ashwiny Tiwari Iyer revealed, "One of the biggest pangas which I faced while filming Panga was staying away from my kids. I used to be in touch with them through FaceTime. I still remember there was some annual day at my daughters' school and I had prepared costumes and send it across to her. I was literally yelling on top of my voice when my daughter didn't do her homework. I remember everyone was watching us."