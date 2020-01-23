Shraddha Kapoor addresses marriage rumours with Rohan Shrestha

Shraddha Kapoor has finally opened up on the recent rumors about her getting hitched to celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha.

Fans had been thrilled after hearing the news about the wedding of their favorite celebrities. According to reports it was suspected that things may be getting pretty serious between the rumored celebrity couple. However, the buzz was laid to rest by the B-Town diva.

In her interview with Bombay Times, the Street Dancer 3D actor revealed her plans on getting married. She said, "Right now, I don't have the time to think about anything apart from the movies that I am doing. And like you said, it's only buzz."

Father of the Bollywood diva Shakti Kapoor has also denied the chitchat about her daughter’s marriage in the past. The veteran actor said, “There is no truth to it. Shraddha has no plans of marrying anyone for coming 4-5 years. She has too much on her plate at the moment and is totally focused on her upcoming projects. Her calendar is chock-a-block for the next 2 years. All this is crap.”

On the front work Shraddha is gearing-up enthusiastically for the most anticipated film of 2020, Street Dancer 3D which is to be released on January 24, 2020. The film is also starring Varun Dhawan, Prabhu Deve and Nora Fateh.