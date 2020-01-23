Kangana Ranaut slams Indian lawyer over 'no death penalty' claim for gang-rapists

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is one of the most outspoken stars and is someone who isn’t afraid of broadcasting her point, on any subject matter.

Recently she turned her attention towards a senior lawyer, Indira Jaising, who has recently gone viral for requesting a forgiveness plea for a Delhi gang-rapist.

The lawyer posted a tweet stating that although she understands the situation of the victim’s mother, she should follow the example of Sonia Gandhi who forgave Nalini.

See her tweet below

After the statement went up, Bollywood’s activist and social justice warrior, Kangana Ranaut called out the lawyer against her comment. When asked to comment on the situation, Kangana stated that that women needs to stay with those goons in prison for a few days before publicizing such preposterous ideas.

She stated, “That lady should be locked in a jail with them for four days. She needs it. What kind of women are these who feel sympathetic? Such women given birth to monsters. These women give birth to people who them feel sympathy for, feel love for such people, murderers. These women, who are full of love and sympathy for rapists and murderers, are the ones who give birth to them.”

Kangana’s viewpoint was met with positive praise by the victim’s mother, Asha Devi, who agreed and showed her appreciation and gratitude for someone speaking on her issue and standing beside her on News 18. The mother was quoted as saying, “I fully agree with Kangana, she is right. I am glad that someone has spoken against Indira Jaising and has stood with me.”

The mother of the victim was also of the opinion that the gang-rapists should be “publically hanged” for their crimes. “I don’t think these rapists should be hanged quietly. What is the point of capital punishment, if you cannot set an example? They should be hanged in public," she said.

Asha also went on to cite the issues with human rights and question where the keepers of justice were when this barbaric crime was committed. She stated, “Where were these human rights people when such a barbaric crime was committed?” She concluded by agreeing with Kangana’s statement of “giving birth to monsters.”

The victim in question was a 23-year-old woman who was tortured on December 16, 2012, leading to her death.