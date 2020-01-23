Jackie Shroff and son Tiger Shroff to share screens together in 'Baaghi 3'

Fans are thrilled since the news of Tiger Shroff acting alongside father Jackie Shroff broke out.

The most anticipated mash-up of the famed family is all set to win everyone’s heart in Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3.

Tiger Shroff is reported to share the screen with his father and veteran actor Jackie Shroff. The father-son duo will be featured together for the very first time in the movie Baaghi 3.

The 62-year-old actor will be the father of Tiger’s character on the silver screen as well.

Reported by Mumbai Mirror, the producer of the film was the one to pull off the idea of casting the junior and senior Shroff.

Sajid Nadiadwala revealed: "Everyone has been waiting to see Tiger team up with his 'Hero' father Jackie since we launched him. There have been plenty of speculations and no one has been able to bring them together in the last six years as the duo was categorical they would only share the screen when a film and role merited their presence.”

He further stated: “Ahmed and I feel the story line required Jackie to be a part of them film and I believe our visions matched to understand how it's a pivotal role in the film.”

The producer of the film is convinced to gather the attentiveness of audience by having the celebrity doubleton in the cast. He added, “I am confident no one will be disappointed by this double dose of Shroffs and will stand as a strong USP”.

Baaghi 3 is also starring Shraddha Kapoor and Ankita Lokhande in pivotal roles and is expected to hit the silver screens on March 8, 2020.