Shah Rukh Khan stuns Twitter with a philosophical life lesson and fans are gushing

Shah Rukh Khan is one of Bollywood’s highest paid and most popular actors and his reputation still sticks to this day.

However, recently, fans were left in awe as the Bollywood heartthrob took to Twitter to give fans a free and priceless life lesson.

Walking down a philosophical path on Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan posted a tweet encompassing the idea of life and its finite, loving nature.

The star expressed the need to refrain from clinging onto life, allowing for its flow to go undisturbed and emphasized the need to let go, with the knowledge that the universe has its own version of ‘fare’.

His post ended up amassing a large amount of fans, complimenting the star on his intellect and emphasizing his point through memes and motivational posts of his own.