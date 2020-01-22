Shabana Azmi recovering well, will be discharged soon: Javed Akhtar

Veteran Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi, who was left critically injured after her car met an accident, will be discharged soon, her husband Javed Akhtar confirmed on Wednesday.



The renowned lyricist while talking to Bollywood Hungama said that the actress is recovering well and will be discharged from the Kokilabehn Dhirubhai Ambani hospital soon.

“There is good news. All tests and medical reports including the MRI are positive. No serious harm was done. We we can all breathe a sigh of relief," he said.

Shabana sustained serious injuries when her car, Tata Safari Storme, bumped into a truck at the Pune-Mumbai Expressway on Saturday. She was accompanied by her husband Javed Akhtar who was unhurt in the accident.

She was rushed to the hospital for treatment while her driver, Kamlesh Kamath, was been booked for rash driving and negligence.

Meanwhile Kamlesh, who sustained minor injuries, recorded a statement at the police station.

Police station in-charge Vishwajeet Kaingade told PTI, “A day after the incident, we recorded the statement of her driver Kamlesh Kamath, but he has not been arrested. We will call him again to the police station if required.”

