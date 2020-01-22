Disha Patani reveals her secret snack to curb sugar cravings

Disha Patani recently revealed the question to a problem that has been plaguing dieters for a long time, her secret received a lot of attention on social media.

The fitness freak admitted to loving sugar during an interview but revealed her secret snack to curb all sugar cravings in one fail swoop, her secret snack apparently 'destroys my sugar craving'.

According to a report by IANS, Disha revealed, "As an artiste, I really believe in fitness, not just because I have to look a certain way, but as a person I really enjoy a lot of physical activities. I always look for options and stuff that I can eat that will help me and my health."

During an event on Monday the star was quoted saying, "I love sugar. I love chocolates. I have my cheat days. But when I am not cheating, I am always looking for some sort of a snack that will fill me up and will also kind of destroy my sugar craving. I love apples. It is such a wholesome fruit."

"Health is a lifestyle. It is not something that you can do for a day or week or month. I always look for substitutes, which can remove the junk food that we all love," she said.