Varun Dhawan on the stark contrast between dancing in Bollywood and among the youth

Varun Dhawan is a Bollywood favorite who does not shy away from trying out different film genres. His open nature allows him to try out a multitude of film styles.



His latest film Street Dancer 3D is one of the most awaited and iconic films of the year, its set to release by February 24, 2020.

During an interview with the Times of India, the star went onto speak about the film, he stated, "Yes, there has been an evolution in the dance space ever since 'ABCD 2' (2015) released. There are groups from India that have won world tournaments and international recognition. The dance that actors are doing in our movies today is not what the young generation is doing. Their level of dance is way higher."

Varun admitted to having had a tough time in terms of catching up with the rest of the cast because they are mainly comprised of trained professional dancers.

He was quoted saying, "I had a tough time keeping pace and matching up with the rest of them. To make a film like this is also not easy, I give it to Bhushan Kumar (producer) for backing a project like this and our director Remo D’Souza for the discipline he instilled in all of us. This film will take dance to another level in our cinema and here, the dance sequences are not the kind where a blower is making the hair fly and people are dancing. It’s raw and real."